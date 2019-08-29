NYPD searching for missing Bronx 14-year-old

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on August 28.

Authorities say that Nathaniel Stuart was last seen on August 26 at roughly 10 a.m. at his home at 140 Benchley Place, apt. 16L.

Stuart is described as a black male, 5’8” and 110 lbs. with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a red backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.