NYPD searching for missing Bronx 12-year-old

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12--year-old from the Bronx who went missing on June 26.

According to police, Shadia Lizeth Gonzales Rivas was last seen at 7:30 p.m. inside St. Mary’s Park, at St. Ann’s Avenue and East 149th Street.

Rivas is described as approximately 5’5” tall, 130 lbs., with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair with purple extensions. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

