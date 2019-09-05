NYPD searching for man who threw milk at cops after fire

article

Police say they are searching for a man who threw a container of milk at officers outside of a burning building on September 3.

According to authorities, police officers were in front of 1454 Grand Concourse, evacuating a building that was on fire and maintaining a safe zone when the suspect threw a container of milk at one of the officers and then ran away.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25-30 years old and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

There have been a series of similar incidents in New York City this summer.