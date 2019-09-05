NYPD searching for man who threw milk at cops after fire
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Police say they are searching for a man who threw a container of milk at officers outside of a burning building on September 3.
According to authorities, police officers were in front of 1454 Grand Concourse, evacuating a building that was on fire and maintaining a safe zone when the suspect threw a container of milk at one of the officers and then ran away.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25-30 years old and 140 lbs.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Police say all calls are strictly confidential.
There have been a series of similar incidents in New York City this summer.
- On July 22, two separate videos surfaced online showing police officers being doused with water while attempting to do their jobs in Harlem and Brooklyn.
- Another video on July 25 showed roughly a dozen young men and women dousing NYPD two female NYPD officers with water in the Bronx.
- A third video from July 30 shows a man spraying water from a bottle onto two traffic enforcement agents in Queens.