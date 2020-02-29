NYPD searching for man who exposed himself to woman in the Bronx

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man who exposed himself to a woman in the Bronx on February 22.

Authorities say that a 27-year-old woman was walking opposite of 1769 Vyse Avenue when a man approached her and exposed his genitals to her. The man threatened the victim and as she attempted to walk away, the man followed and pushed her, while continuing to expose himself.

The victim was able to run away and was not injured.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, roughly 20 years old, 150 lbs., 5’4” tall with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, a hooded snorkel jacket, a hooded sweatshirt and light green sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.