NYPD searching for attempted rapist in Brooklyn

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman in Brooklyn on September 8.

Authorities say that at around 9:20 a.m., the suspect grabbed the victim, a 36-year-old woman near Hinsdale Street and Liberty Avenue, and brought her into a lot nearby. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the victim, who resisted and ran away.

The suspect is described as a black male, roughly 30 years old, 5’7” and 300 lbs., with short black hair; last seen wearing a Nike white and black sports jacket, white t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, black sneakers and seen holding an umbrella.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.