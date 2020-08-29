NYPD searching for 14-year-old girl from Brooklyn reported missing

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old girl that has gone missing.

Destiny Crousset, of Brooklyn, was last seen at her home on 96th Street on August 28 at around 11:00 p.m., according to a statement from the NYPD.

Crousset is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5’3” tall, approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the writing “love is better” and pink jogging pants with a black stripe.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

