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Man slashed in face during Queens attack; NYPD searching for 2 suspects

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Published  April 4, 2026 7:17am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • Police are searching for two suspects in a Queens assault that left a man seriously injured.
    • The victim was punched and slashed in the face, according to investigators.
    • Both suspects fled the scene, and authorities are asking for the public’s help.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a violent assault in Queens.

What we know:

The assault happened around 2:45 a.m. on March 13 in front of 36-08 30 Avenue, within the confines of the 114 Precinct, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 42-year-old man was approached from behind by two unidentified individuals.

One suspect punched the victim multiple times, while the other displayed a sharp instrument and slashed the victim on the left side of his face, causing a severe laceration.

The victim was taken by private means to BronxCare Health System, where he was listed in stable condition.

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Suspect descriptions

Police described both suspects as males with dark complexions.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Investigation underway

Authorities said both suspects fled the scene on foot. One ran westbound, while the other ran eastbound on 30 Avenue before entering a dark-colored suburban vehicle and leaving the area.

Police released images of the suspects and are asking for help identifying them.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a motive for the attack.

It’s also unclear whether the victim knew the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish-speaking callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips can also be submitted online or via X @NYPDTips.

The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.

New York CityCrime and Public Safety