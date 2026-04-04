Man slashed in face during Queens attack; NYPD searching for 2 suspects

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The Brief Police are searching for two suspects in a Queens assault that left a man seriously injured. The victim was punched and slashed in the face, according to investigators. Both suspects fled the scene, and authorities are asking for the public’s help.



The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a violent assault in Queens.

What we know:

The assault happened around 2:45 a.m. on March 13 in front of 36-08 30 Avenue, within the confines of the 114 Precinct, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 42-year-old man was approached from behind by two unidentified individuals.

One suspect punched the victim multiple times, while the other displayed a sharp instrument and slashed the victim on the left side of his face, causing a severe laceration.

The victim was taken by private means to BronxCare Health System, where he was listed in stable condition.

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Suspect descriptions

Police described both suspects as males with dark complexions.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Investigation underway

Authorities said both suspects fled the scene on foot. One ran westbound, while the other ran eastbound on 30 Avenue before entering a dark-colored suburban vehicle and leaving the area.

Police released images of the suspects and are asking for help identifying them.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a motive for the attack.

It’s also unclear whether the victim knew the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish-speaking callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips can also be submitted online or via X @NYPDTips.