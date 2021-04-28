NYPD says woman's body in car truck was a homicide

The case of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car on Long Island has been classified as a homicide.

NYPD officers saw four men in the area of 11-16 Foam Place in Far Rockaway at about 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, carrying a large object and placing it in the trunk of a vehicle. The men got into the car and drove off.

Cops followed the vehicle and stopped it in the area of Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in the Nassau County hamlet of Inwood. They searched the trunk and found the body of a woman, unresponsive, and wrapped in a blanket.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nazareth Claure of Queens, dead at the scene.

Allan Lopez, 22, of Queens faces murder, weapons, and drug charges.

Rigel Velasla, 20, and Jose Sarminento, 21, who live in the home where the body was moved from, face murder and weapons charges.

Rodolfo Lopez, 26, of Brooklyn faces charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear if any of them had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.