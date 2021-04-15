NYPD IDs 4 men arrested for body found in car trunk

Police in New York have identified four men who were arrested after the body of a woman was found wrapped in the trunk of a car on Long Island.

NYPD officers saw four men in the area of 11-16 Foam Place in Far Rockaway at about 1:49 a.m. Wednesday carrying a large object and placing it in the trunk of a vehicle. The men got into the car and drove off.

Cops followed the vehicle and stopped it in the area of Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in the Nassau County hamlet of Inwood. They searched the trunk and found the body of a woman, unresponsive, and wrapped in a blanket.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nazareth Claure of Queens, dead at the scene.

Allan Lopez, 22, of Queens faces murder, weapons, and drug charges.

Rigel Velasla, 20, and Jose Sarminento, 21, who live in the home where the body was moved from, face murder and weapons charges.

Advertisement

Rodolfo Lopez, 26, of Brooklyn faces charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear if any of them had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

This story has been updated to correct the names of the suspects under arrest. An original release by the NYPD misidentified one of the suspects.