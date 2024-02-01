NYPD rescue man who fell onto tracks before train pulls into Brooklyn station: VIDEO

A man was quickly rescued by NYPD officers after falling onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Police body camera footage shows officers desperately lifting a man from the tracks as a southbound train approaches Lafayette Ave Station.

NYPD posted the rescue on X Thursday morning.

"Give me your hand. Give me your hand quick! Train! Give me your hand! Come on!" — Officer Brian Caminero

Video shows officers running frantically towards the 36-year-old man who was seemingly disoriented and bleeding from the head.

"I'm bleeding from my head?" the man asked police, confused.

The man suffered a medical episode before falling from the southbound C train platform, according to police.

Body camera shows the man hesitantly reaching for police with bloodied hands.

Officers quickly ran to the scene before he made contact with the train (Credit: @NYPDTransit)

Officer Azharul Chowdhury used his flashlight to signal the oncoming train of an emergency and to stop, while his partner officer Brian Caminero pulled the man to safety.

"He was completely blood on his face, right eye swollen. Couldn’t even see. Blood everywhere," Chowdhury said.

Moments later, a train signal can be heard, as the train approaches the tracks.

Another officer pulls the man onto the platform to administer aid.

"I fell on the train," the man says before the footage ends.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

"He had a tear in his eye. He was saying thank you very much for saving my life," Officer Azharul Chowdhury said.

The officers were not at the Lafayette station when the call came in. They were about a block and a half away at another station.

"It’s second nature, but that’s what they train us to do. They train us to respond to situations like these," Caminero said.

"Thank God we saved his life. He gets to see his family, his fiancée. It’s what we do," Chowdhury said.