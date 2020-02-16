NYPD releases video of suspect in Bronx deli murder

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a deli worker in Mott Haven on February 14.

According to authorities, Yahya Almunster was working at B&A Gourmet Deli at 217 Brook Avenue in the Bronx was shot several times by an unknown assailant.

Almunster was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577.



All calls are kept strictly confidential.