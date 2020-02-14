NYPD: Deli worker shot and killed in the Bronx

article

A 34-year-old deli worker is dead after being shot multiple times in the Bronx on Friday evening.

According to the NYPD, just before 7 p.m., a 34-year-old man working at B&A Gourmet Deli at 217 Brook Avenue in the Bronx was shot several times by an unknown assailant.

Police say they are searching for a man wearing a black ski mask and jacket with a fur collar who ran away into the Mill Brook Houses after the shooting.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.