NYPD releases video of subway stabbing suspect

A man on his way home from work tried to intervene to stop aggressive harassment on a subway train ended up paying a price on Monday.

The NYPD released security camera video of an apparently homeless man inside the Rockefeller Center station in Midtown.

A short time later at about 2:15 a.m., he was on a southbound D train and allegedly harassing a passenger, police said. A 27-year-old man tried to calm down the situation but instead it became physical.

The older man pulled out pocketknife and stabbed the man in his stomach, New York City police said. He suffered a minor injury and is expected to recover.

Police said the suspect is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a husky build. He is bald with a white goatee and was wearing a black sweat suit.