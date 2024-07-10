NYPD recruit dies after fainting in training session

article

An NYPD recruit has died in NYC after he fainted and lost consciousness while in a training session at Rodman’s Neck in the Bronx, multiple sources have confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt.

Probationary Police Officer Edgar Ordonez died Wednesday, days before he was set to graduate, according to Police Commissioner Caban.

Sources say the 33-year-old man was transferred to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man reportedly had some type of medical episode just before noon.

This is a breaking news report. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.

For nearly a decade now, questions have mounted around whether Rodman’s Neck peninsula is the best place for the NYPD to base its critical training operations.

In the past, critics have said the facility "required a complete overhaul."

Former deputy commissioner Vincent Grippo, told the New York Times in 2017, "It [was] an extremely out-of-date, dilapidated facility…nothing’s been done for 40 or 50 years."

The thought was that the facility would undergo major revitalization, but plans for the grounds proved to be costly.

FOX 5 got an exclusive look inside the NYPD Bomb Squad's training and preparation at Rodman's Neck.

There, officers were trained to dismantle heavy explosive devices and carry tools in very tight and confined areas.