NYPD officers working 12-hour shifts in July due to 'unprecedented threat environment'

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The Brief From July 1 through July 7, the majority of uniformed NYPD officers will be required to work extended 12-hour tours. The increased police presence is a direct response to massive crowds anticipated for several events in the city this summer. Authorities cited a heightened security risk as a primary driver for the schedule shift.



New York City is bracing for a high-alert summer by maximizing their police presence for several days in July.

What we know:

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch alerted her department in a memo that the majority of uniformed officers will be required to work 12-hour shifts between July 1 and 7, with additional dates possible.

According to an NYPD spokesperson, the extra hours are needed due to an "unprecedented threat environment" and several events happening throughout the city at the same time, including the Fourth of July, the NBA Finals, the World Cup and America250.

What they're saying:

The memo began with Tisch praising her department for their actions over the Memorial Day weekend, stating that the "pace is only going to pick up" as summer begins.

"We are preparing for a series of major and overlapping events — the World Cup, the NBA Finals, Sail 250 and, of course, July 4th. Each of these will bring large crowds, complex operations, and significant demands on this department. All of this is happening in a heightened threat environment.

Given these unprecedented demands on our department, we will move to 12-hour tours for the majority of uniformed members of service from July 1st to July 7th," Tisch wrote in the memo.

She went onto state that additional could be added closer to the World Cup Final in mid-July.

The memo concluded with Tisch expressing her gratitude, "I know what all of this asks of you, and I do not take it lightly. Time and again, you have shown what this department is capable of when the stakes are high. You meet the moment with professionalism, with resilience, and with a clear understanding of what this city expects from you."