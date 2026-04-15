NYPD officers' violent arrest caught on video; Mamdani calls it 'extremely disturbing'

The Brief Video shows two NYPD officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and dragging a suspect who was reportedly resisting arrest at a Brooklyn liquor store. The NYPD has placed both officers on modified duty pending a full internal review. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the video, calling the officers' use of violence "extremely disturbing and unacceptable."



Two NYPD officers are being placed on modified duty after video surfaced of an arrest that quickly took a violent and chaotic turn.

What we know:

The officers attempted to arrest a suspect who reportedly resisted at a liquor store on Hoyt and Baltic streets on Tuesday. A high-place source tells FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that the veteran Brooklyn North narcotics detectives believed the man was involved in a drug sale.

Video shows the officers repeatedly punching the suspect to the ground, before dragging him towards the door, kicking him and holding him down.

Blood can be seen on the floor as the officers yell at the suspect to roll over, put his hands behind his back and stop resisting.

While waiting for transport, a crowd gathered near the scene, sparking arguments with the officers. The woman recording the video can also be heard call 911 to report the arrest. It ends with the suspect being escorted out of the store in handcuffs.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the video on social media Wednesday, calling it "extremely disturbing."

"The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable," Mamdani said on X. "Officers should never treat a person this way. The NYPD is conducting a full investigation into this incident."

The other side:

The New York City Police Benevolent Association called out Mayor Mamdani for his statement.

"We don’t know why the mayor is bothering to call for an investigation when he has already rushed to condemn the NYPD members involved without knowing all the facts," PBA President Patrick Hendry said. "As we have said before, the mayor’s words matter. He should not publicly prejudge any incident involving police officers."

Dig deeper:

During a press conference on Wednesday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that both officers are being placed on modified duty.

"Yes, I have seen the video. I have been briefed on it, and this matter is under internal review by our Internal Affairs bureau," Tisch said. "And we’ll have more to say about it as that investigation unfolds, but I understand the community's interest in it because it is an upsetting video. I believe that the two officers have been or are being modified at this time."

What we don't know:

The identities of the officers have yet to be released. Details about the arrest and the suspect's condition are also still unknown.