NYPD officers shot: PBA President Pat Lynch - 'Our hearts are broken'

Patrick Lynch, the President of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York gave an emotional speech after two more NYPD officers were shot, one fatally Friday night.

"Hundreds and hundreds of police officers are standing here today because their hearts tell them to be here because they feel like they're alone," Lynch said. "We gotta end that here."

In less than a month so far this year, five NYPD officers have been shot.

On Friday night, Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed, and Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically wounded while responding to a domestic violence incident in Harlem.

"Our hearts are broken, we're in shock, our knees are buckling, and we're angry. Because we've been here before, we're angry because we saw it coming, we're angry because we said it was going to happen and it happened again," Lynch said.

Rivera joined the force in November 2020. Mora has been with the NYPD for four years.

Mayor Eric Adams called the shooting "An attack on the city of New York."

In his speech, Lynch called on New York City residents to help send a message after Rivera's death.

"We need you too," Lynch said. "The streets can't just be full of New York City Police officers at this funeral, the public has to come. The public has to send a message to anyone that dares to harm a New York City police officer ‘Not here, not now, not today, not to us.’ We're humbly asking you to come out and help us."