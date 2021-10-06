NYPD officers serving warrant fired upon in Harlem

The NYPD took a suspect on a warrant into custody after the man shot at officers and barricaded himself in Harlem, said police.

Police from the warrant squad attempted to make an arrest at about 8:45 a.m. when the suspect opened fire, according to police. One officer returned fire.

The suspect then barricaded himself. An NYPD hostage negotiator was called to the scene.

No one was injured.

The NYPD announced a media briefing on the incident scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

