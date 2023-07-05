NYPD officers rescue man who fell on Brooklyn subway tracks

Body camera footage shows two NYPD officers, who rescued a man who had fallen onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Monday.

The footage from one of the body-worn cameras shows the moment officers Baez and Hall helped pull the man onto the platform.

As seen from the footage, Beaz and Hall had to jump onto the tracks themselves in order to rescue the man safely.

The NYPD said the man suffered a medical episode, which led him to fall onto the tracks. He was unresponsive during the rescue.

There is no update on the condition of the man.