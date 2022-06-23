NYPD officer shot in the arm in Brooklyn

An NYPD officer has been hospitalized after he was shot in the arm in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the officer was walking near Pitkin Avenue and Legion Street when he was struck by the bullet.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say a firearm was recovered nearby on Legion Street.

Police are searching for a black, male suspect wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

This is a developing story.