NYPD officer hospitalized after being shot in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - A NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment. His condition is not currently clear.

The suspect who shot the officer is said to be in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information as it becomes available.

