NYPD officer shot 3 times saved by bulletproof vest

An NYPD officer was shot three times responding to calls of shots fired in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The officer's bulletproof vest likely saved his life.

Police reviewed footage from the area of Madison and Broadway where a man was seen running up to an SUV stopped at a red light at about 11:11 p.m. Wednesday. The man opened fire at three men inside the vehicle, killing one of them, according to police.

The SUV fled the scene and crashed a short time later.

About five blocks away, three officers notice a man walking quickly and acting suspiciously. They attempted to engage him when he opened fire, said police. The officers responded and fired 21 shots.

The man was shot once and taken to Kings County Hospital in East Flatbush.

"It's by the grace of God that we are not about to start the planning for a second funeral in one month," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea early Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources identified the man taken into custody as Boyce Hayward, a known gang member.

The injured officer, also taken to Kings County Hospital, joined the NYPD in April 2017, is married and lives on Long Island.

"He is in surprisingly good spirits. Thankful to be alive. When you take a look at that vest you see what the alternative could be. We are just very very thankful tonight. We are expecting a full recovery," said Shea.