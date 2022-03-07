NYPD officer shoots driver in the Bronx

An NYPD officer shot a driver while attempting to make a traffic stop Sunday evening in the Bronx.

Police say the Jeep SUV ran several red lights near Boston Road in the Morrisania neighborhood around 8 p.m.

Cops say that when an officer approached the vehicle, the driver drove towards the officer. The officer pulled their gun and shot the driver through the windshield.

EMS took the driver, an 18-year-old man, to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition. Three other people were taken into custody for questioning.

No other details were immediately available.