NYPD officers shoot, kill gunman in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is investigating after a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn that left one man dead on Monday afternoon.

Police say that just before 6 p.m. in East Flatbush, officers responded to reports of a man with a gun firing shots near East 57th Street and Remsen Avenue.

While searching for a suspect, police say officers saw a man chasing after another man and a woman, firing numerous rounds at the pair.

Officers stepped in, confronted, and shot the gunman, who was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

The shooter was 20 years old, and has not yet been identified.

The two victims were not injured.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.