NYPD officer placed on modified duty after cruiser's door struck protester

article

The NYPD has placed the officer who opened the passenger side door of an unmarked police car into a protester on modified duty.

The incident on May 29 on Classon Avenue in Brooklyn during protests over the death of George Floyd was captured on video. It shows the vehicle door opening onto the protester as it moves through the crowd.

"As part of our obligation to provide accountability when officers fail to reflect the high standards we set, the NYPD is taking action regarding an episode in recent days that raises serious concerns," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no doubt in my mind that based on the seriousness of what we’ve seen in recent days, transparency is critical."

As part of our obligation to provide accountability when officers fail to reflect the high standards we set, the NYPD is taking action regarding an episode in recent days that raises serious concerns. While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no doubt in my mind that based on the seriousness of what we’ve seen in recent days, transparency is critical. — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea

The Internal Affairs Bureau has referred the case to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.

This comes as NYPD Officer Vincent D’Andraia was charged Tuesday with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing in a May 29 altercation that sent protester Dounya Zayer to the hospital, causing what she said was a concussion and a seizure after hitting her head on the pavement.

Advertisement

COVERAGE: DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD