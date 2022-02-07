NYPD officer on motorcycle hit by car on Grand Central Parkway

An NYPD officer was recovering on Monday after being struck by a car while riding on his motorcycle.

The terrifying incident was caught on a camera on another motorcycle. The Twitter user NY_Scoop obtained the video and shared it with FOX 5 News.

Police say the accident happened on Saturday afternoon on the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway at the split with the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens.

The police officer suffered injuries to his head, shoulder, legs, and back. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A 51-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was issued a summons.

No other details were available.