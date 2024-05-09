NYPD officer injured in Staten Island car crash on West Shore Expressway
STATEN ISLAND - An NYPD officer was injured Thursday morning in a car crash on the West Shore Expressway on Staten Island, police said.
Police said the 31-year-old officer was in the stationary police car when a sedan struck him.
The suspect then fled the scene carrying Florida plates, police said.
The suspect is described as a male, with a light complexion, wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants. The suspect is also 17-years-old, police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition.