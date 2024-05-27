NYPD officer injured in motorcycle hit-and-run

article

Police are searching for the three people who struck an NYPD officer with a motorcycle on Friday.

At approximately 4:05 p.m. near West Drive and West 90th Street, an on-duty NYPD police officer on a scooter was attempting to escort three people riding motorcycles out of the park.

The people then fled the scene, police said.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

The first person is a man with a medium complexion and build. The other two people are men with a medium complexion and build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.