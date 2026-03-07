NYPD officer dies during deployment in Kuwait

article

The Brief An NYPD officer died on Friday during a deployment in Kuwait. Officer Sorffly Davius served in the 79th Precinct with the NYPD, and was a Major in the U.S. Army National Guard. Davius died after having a "medical episode," officials said.



An NYPD officer died during a deployment in Kuwait this weekend, in support of the U.S. military's efforts in Iran.

What we know:

Officer Sorffly Davius died on Friday, March 6, the NYPD announced. Davius served as a Major in the U.S. Army National Guard, and was in Kuwait in support of Operation Epic Fury.

Davius joined the NYPD in 2014, the department said, and was assigned to the 79th Precinct, which serves parts of northern Brooklyn, including Bedford-Stuyvesant.

According to the department, Davius died Friday after a medical episode.

What they're saying:

"Today and always, we keep his family in our thoughts and prayers," the department wrote in a post on X. "May we never forget Officer Davius' sacrifice and may his memory be a blessing."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on social media Saturday night that she was "devastated" by Davius' death, calling him "a true Citizen Soldier, devoted husband, and father."

U.S. soldiers killed in Iran

The backstory:

The news of Davius' death comes on the same day that the bodies of six U.S. Army Reserve members returned home after being killed in Kuwait. Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. Declan Coady, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens were all killed in a drone strike on a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, one day after the U.S. and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury.

All six were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa. (Army Reserve Command Press Desk)