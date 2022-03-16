NYPD Neighborhood Safety Teams hit the ground to tackle NYC crime

Within just two days of having boots on the ground, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD gave the public their first look at how the new Neighborhood Safety Teams are operating.

The rebranded anti-crime units are one of the mayor’s latest initiatives to curb a rise in gun violence.

On Monday, a neighborhood safety team in the 43rd Precinct recovered a so-called "ghost gun" in the South Bronx. Police say the suspect arrested is a known gang member with a lengthy rap sheet.

"Let me tell you a little bit about the individual who they stopped and was in possession of this gun. He’s a 20-year-old Bloods gang member, he’s been arrested 3 times in the last 12 months for possession of an illegal gun," said Chief Kenneth Corey, of the NYPD.

The new teams are made up of 5 officers with one sergeant supervising them. Every officer volunteered for this assignment and has to go through a vetting system that includes looking into the officer’s disciplinary history, civilian complaints, and review of their body camera. Officers also have to take part in a 7-day training before they hit the streets.

The NYPD says the new teams will go after known violent offenders and are tasked with getting guns off the streets.

"This is a dangerous assignment," Adams said.

The neighborhood safety teams are replacing the controversial anti-crime units that were disbanded in 2020. Reform activists say the old units unfairly targeted communities of color.

"I also made the promise that we are not going to duplicate the problems we made in the past," says Adams.

