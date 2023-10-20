NYPD searching for missing teen in East River

Authorities are hunting for a teenage boy who went missing in the East River on Friday.

Witnesses told the NYPD that the boy, a 13-year-old, jumped into the East River at around 4 p.m. at East River Park near East 6th Street in the East Village.

After jumping into the water, the boy never returned to shore.

First responders are continuing their search throughout the evening.

No other details have been revealed so far.

This is a developing story.