NYPD: Missing Bronx siblings found

article

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: "The missing children were found and are in good condition," the NYPD said in an email. The police did not provide any further details.

--------------------

ORIGINAL REPORT: The NYPD is looking for two children who left their home in the Bronx Thursday morning and never made it to school.

Siblings Christy Valentin, 10, and Douglas Valentin, 8, left their home on Castle Hill Avenue in the Castle Hill section at about 8 a.m., police said.

Police described Christy as a girl, 5 feet tall, and weighing 90 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, a pink jacket, a white shirt, and white sneakers.

Douglas is a boy, 4 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 60 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans, and blue and red sneakers.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Detective Juan Rodriguez of the 43rd Precinct: 718-542-5530 or Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).

Advertisement