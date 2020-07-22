NYPD: Man without mask punches bus driver

The NYPD is trying to track down a man who attacked an MTA bus driver who tried to stop him from riding without a mask.

The man boarded a northbound M2 bus on Madison Avenue near East 29th Street in Midtown at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, police said. The 62-year-old driver stopped the man, who then punched the driver in the face and took off, police said.

The driver was treated for pain and swelling at NYU Langone Medical Center, police said.

As per the governor's executive order, the MTA requires customers to wear a mask or other face-covering when using the transit system. Several subway stations have PPE vending machines. And MTA workers and volunteers are handing out masks around the subway system.