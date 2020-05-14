NYPD: Man wanted for spitting on MTA bus driver

Police have released images of a man wanted for spitting on a bus driver in the Bronx. It happened along the MTA's Bx 41 line on Monday, May 9, 2020.

A 49-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the bus, police said. When she pulled over in front of 2515 Webster Avenue in Fordham at about 5:30 p.m. to drop off passengers, a man approached the driver's window and spat on her, the NYPD said.

The man, who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, then took off on foot, police said.

A security camera mounted on the bus captured video images of the man, who appears to be in his 20s, police said.

If you have any information, authorities want you to contact Crime Stoppers: