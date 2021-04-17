NYPD: Man threw Molotov cocktail at police after running red light

article

Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at officers when they pulled him over for running a red light in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police pulled over a car just before 8 a.m. in East Flatbush after the driver ran a red light.

When officers approached the car and began speaking with the driver, the driver threw a chemical at the officers and sped off.

When police caught up with the driver a short distance later, he allegedly threw a lit Molotov cocktail at them and drove off again before crashing.

Several more Molotov cocktails were allegedly recovered inside the suspect's vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charges against him are pending. As of Saturday afternoon, he has not been identified.