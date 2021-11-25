NYPD: Man stabbed to death near Herald Square

The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed to death near Herald Square on Thursday evening.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed in the chest around 6 p.m. outside of the LIRR entrance near the corner of West 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

EMS took the man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not yet been released pending family notification.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters