NYPD: Man scrawled racist, anti-Semitic graffiti on NYU building

A state hate crimes task force will assist a New York City police investigation into anti-Black and anti-Semitic graffiti found on New York University building in Greenwich Village, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The graffiti, including a swastika and racist statements, was scrawled on the side of the Silver Center For Arts & Science around 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 12, police said.

The vandal fled on foot and has not been caught, police said. They say he is wanted for an aggravated harassment hate crime.

NYU is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The university is “disgusted by the racist and anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on one our classroom buildings," spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement. "It was a shock to see a swastika–long an unambiguous symbol of hatred and white supremacy–drawn on one of our buildings.

Advertisement

Cuomo said he was “appalled" to see media reports about the graffiti and was directing the state police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

“The fact that Rosh Hashanah begins tonight makes this bigoted graffiti all the more hurtful, as does the placement on a building dedicated to education,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This is not who we are as New Yorkers.”