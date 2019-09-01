NYPD: Man puts woman in chokehold, attempts to rape her

A man put a woman in a chokehold before attempting to rape her in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

The New York City Police Department say that just after 1 a.m., near Battery Avenue and 86th Street, the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was approached from behind by the suspect who placed her in a chokehold and attempted to sexually assault her before she was able to free herself.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.