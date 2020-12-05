NYPD: Man committed lewd act, punched, robbed woman on subway

article

The NYPD is searching for a man they say committed a lewd act on the subway before punching and robbing a woman.

The incident happened on November 23 at around 11:30 p.m., onboard a northbound 1 train at the 215th Street subway station.

According to authorities, a 42-year-old woman was on board the train when she began recording the suspect performing lewd acts.

The man then approached the woman, punched her in the face, and removed her cellphone before running away on foot.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling in her face, but refused medical attention.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a light-skinned man, roughly 5'8" tall, and last seen wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.