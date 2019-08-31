NYPD: Man breaks into home, touches sleeping woman

article

The New York City Police Department is requesting the public's help to find a suspect who broke into a home in the Bronx and touched a sleeping woman.

According to authorities, on August 4 at 12:15 a.m., the suspect entered a basement apartment in a multi-unit residential building near Bainbridge Avenue and Coles Lane through an unlocked window. The suspect then touched the leg of a 41-year-old woman who was asleep inside, causing the woman to wake up and scream.

The suspect then escaped through the window.

No property was stolen and the victim was uninjured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5'4" and 130 lbs. with a slim build and a pony tail.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.