NYPD makes dozen arrests in brutal attack on girl in Brooklyn

Police in New York have arrested 12 teens in connection with the brutal attack and robbery of a girl in Brooklyn.

The 15-year-old was attacked and robbed by a large group in a frightening incident that was caught on camera. One of the suspects even jumped up and stomped on the girl during the gang attack.

Police say it happened in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn last Thursday afternoon.

The NYPD says the girl was in front of 216 Utica Ave. at about 4:10 when the large group approached, chased, and jumped on top of her.

They punched and kicked her multiple times before stealing her sneakers, phone, and debit card and then running away in several directions.

The girl suffered bruising and swelling on her face in the attack. She was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Five 14-year-olds, three 15-year-olds, three 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old are all under arrest. They are all boys except one 14-year-old girl. They all face robbery and gang assault charges.