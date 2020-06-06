NYPD makes arrest in spray paint vandalism of St. Patrick’s Cathedral

article

The NYPD says it has made an arrest and is still seeking another suspect in connection to a vandalism incident at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

Yadir S. Avila Rosas, 26, of Queens is facing charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.

Authorities are still seeking another suspect for questioning in regard to the spray painting incident. They say the suspects spray-painted "BLM," "NYPDK," and "“F–K 12," in red and "NO JUSTICE NO PEACE" in black on the exterior of the cathedral on East 51st Street and 5th Avenue.

The incident occurred at 5:12 p.m. on May 30.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.