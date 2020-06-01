Police release photos of suspects responsible for St. Patrick's Cathedral graffiti

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance identifying the individuals responsible for vandalizing St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Two females spray-painted "BLM," "NYPDK," and "“F–K F-K," in red and "NO JUSTICE NO PEACE" in black on the exterior of the cathedral on East 51 Street and 5th Avenue.

The incident occurred at 5:12 p.m. on May 30.

One of the suspects is described by police as a female wearing a dark-colored tank top and shorts. The second suspect is described as a woman who was wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored shorts.

Police believe the suspects desecrated the building as protesters marched down Fifth Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

