Suspect wanted for rape in Upper West Side apartment stairwell

article

NYPD is looking to identify a suspect in a rape, that occurred near West End Avenue and West 65th Street, on the Upper West Side.

The incident was reported Saturday, around 1:20 a.m.

Officials say, an unknown male individual followed the victim, a 21-year-old female, into a building.

Once inside, the individual followed the victim into an elevator and then forced her out of the elevator and into a stairwell, where he then raped her.

The individual then forced the victim outside the building, and fled the location on foot, in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect is described as a male, around 5-foot-8-inches, approximately 150 pounds, and in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, and black pants.

There is surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).