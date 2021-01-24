NYPD: Large group assaulted man in Chinatown, removed his pants, shoes

The NYPD is searching for a dozen suspects in connection with a violent assault on a 26-year-old man in Chinatown on Friday morning.

The group of men and woman attacked the victim near Canal and Allen Streets at roughly 11:30 a.m., beating him and taking the victim's cell phone and removing his pants, underwear and shoes. The victim was also cut with a sharp object.

The suspects then fled in multiple cars.

The victim suffered lacerations to his head, torso and hands. He was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition.

The motive for the assault is still under investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.