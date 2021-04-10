NYPD kicks off graffiti clean-up effort across NYC
article
NEW YORK - The NYPD kicked off a campaign across the city to clean up graffiti on Saturday.
Volunteers gathered at their local precincts to paint over graffiti throughout the five boroughs.
All of the products used, from the paint to coffee to get the volunteers going was donated by local businesses.
Last year the NYPD received over 6,000 complaints about public and private property damaged by graffiti.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!