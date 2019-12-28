NYPD investigating possible anti-Semitic attack caught on video in Brooklyn

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man caught on surveillance video punching a Jewish man in the face in Brooklyn on Christmas in what may be part of a recent string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City.

According to authorities, the victim, a 40-year-old man dressed in traditional religious Jewish clothing, was walking home on 13th Avenue near 48th Street just after 1 a.m. when he was approached by a suspect who blocked his path. The victim attempted to let the suspect pass and began to walk around him when the suspect punched him in the face and ran away.

Police say the victim was left with a cut on his lip, but refused medical attention.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The suspect is described as an adult male, with dark hair, a light complexion and medium build, standing roughly 5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.