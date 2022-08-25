NYPD investigating Manhattan robbery pattern

article

The NYPD is investigating a pair of robberies in Manhattan last week.

Authorities say that around 2 a.m. on August 19, a group of men approached three victims on Dyckman Street in Washington Heights.

Authorities say the men displayed firearms and pistol-whipped one of the victims, a 32-year-old man, before stealing jewelry, a cellphone, and a wallet from the victims. They then fled in a silver SUV.

The victims refused medical attention at the scene.

Then, just a few hours later, a 44-year-old man was standing in front of his car on West 203rd Street in Inwood when the same three suspects approached him.

Police say two suspects brandished firearms while taking the victim's car keys, cellphone and wallet.

The suspects then fled in the victim's 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 SUV.

The victim was uninjured.

Police say the robberies could be linked to the group of suspects who attacked and critically injured an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, but that the pair of incidents are still under investigation.