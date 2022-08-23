Off-duty NYPD cop in critical condition after Bronx attack

article

An off-duty NYPD cop has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was attacked in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

The 48-year-old officer, who has not been identified, was jogging on Olmstead Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. when at least two men jumped out of a dark-colored sedan and attacked him.

The officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

The suspects escaped in the sedan.

According to authorities, the officer works in Manhattan.

No other information has been released yet.

