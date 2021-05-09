NYPD investigating fatal Midtown stabbing

The NYPD is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside of a Midtown building late Saturday night.

According to authorities, at around 11:35 officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 38 West 31st Street, a building formerly known as the Grand Hotel in the 1800s.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying unconscious with multiple stab wounds in his neck, shoulder, and arm.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The site of the former Grand Hotel is still listed as a hotel and has multiple listings on Airbnb. However, city records show several building violations, including operating an illegal hotel and illegally converting office space to residential.